‘Slave Play’ Team Pledges $10K To National Bailout Fund, Challenges Broadway Community

The creative team and producers of Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play have donated $10,000 to the National Bailout Fund in support of Black Lives Matter, and have challenged others in the theater community to do likewise. “Our stages are dark but the resources we have can be utilized on the world’s stage now,” reads part of a statement issued by Slave Play on social media.
“For too long we have witnessed Black bodies be made objects to consume and destroy by agents of white supremacy, as Black people have been forced to fight for their right to be,” the statement begins (read it below). “This week across out nation Black voices have yelled out as one to say ‘Enough is enough.’ The creative team and producers of Slave Play stand with voices across the world to say ‘Black lives matter’ with a recognition that the work we can do and have done on Broadway is very different than the work being done on the ground today.”
Slave Play, which ended its 17-week Broadway engagement on this past January 19, made the donation to the National Bailout Fund yesterday.
Since last weekend, a number of Broadway productions have pledged support to Black Lives Matter and the George Floyd protesters. In a video shared on Twitter last weekend, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said, “That we have not yet firmly spoken the inarguable truth that Black Lives Matter and denounced systemic racism and white supremacy from our official Hamilton channels is a moral failure on our part,” adding that Hamilton “doesn’t exist without the black and brown artists who created and revolutionized and changed the world through the culture, music, and language of hip hop. It doesn’t exist without the brilliant black and brown artists in our cast, crew, and production team who breathe life into this story every time its performed.”
Other productions pledging support and encouraging donations to Black Lives Matter and other organizations include Hadestown, What The Constitution Means To Me, Moulin Rouge! and Company, as well as Off Broadway’s New York Theatre Workshop, Second Stage and Playwrights Horizons, among others.
Here is the Slave Play statement, and a sampling of other shows of support from Broadway:
