Daniel Myrick’s UFO Pic ‘Skyman’ Lands At Gravitas Ventures; Watch The Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Skyman, written and directed by The Blair Witch Project‘s Daniel Myrick, has been acquired by Gravitas Ventures, which will release the sci-fi UFO pic in drive-in theaters beginning June 30 and on demand the following week. It marks the first feature film since 2008’s The Objective for Myrick, who with Eduardo Sanchez co-wrote and co-directed 1999’s genre-defining found-footage horror classic Blair Witch Project

Skyman, which had its world premiere at the 2019 Austin Film Festival, begins its story in 1987. Just days after his 10th birthday, Carl Merryweather rocked the local news community when he claimed he was visited by an extraterrestrial life form. Despite other alleged sightings reported that same evening, skeptical authorities shrugged off the claims. Now, almost three obsessive decades later, Carl (played as an adult by Michael Selle) is set on a mission to reunite with the being he calls “the Skyman” to not only prove the skeptics wrong but also ultimately find his own true sense of purpose.

Nicollete Sweeney and Faleolo Alailima also star. Joseph Restaino, Myrick, Anthony Pernicka and William Surgeon are producers.

Check out the trailer below.

“I grew up in an era where the talk of UFO’s, Bigfoot and the ‘Devil’s Triangle’ were all the rage and was inspired by the personal experiences from so many people not unlike Carl Merryweather,” Myrick said. “Whether you believe in the legitimacy of these accounts or not, they reveal a deeper human truth that I find quite compelling and speak to the notion that so many of us are searching for something greater than ourselves – and I’m excited to finally bring a little bit of that mystery to the big screen.”

Gravitas’ Senior Manager of Acquisitions Nick Royak negotiated the deal with producer Joseph Restaino of Hungry Bull Productions.

Here’s the trailer for Skyman, whose music is composed by Don Miggs and Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan.