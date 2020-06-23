Skydance Television Developing Ghost Hotel Drama Series With ‘Parasite’ Studio CJ ENM

Skydance Television is adapting Korean fantasy drama Hotel Del Luna as a series after teaming with CJ ENM, the studio behind Oscar-winning Parasite.

Altered Carbon showrunner Alison Schapker, who has an overall deal with Skydance, will oversee the adaptation.

It comes after CJ ENM invested in Skydance earlier this year and the two companies struck a deal to develop and produce projects.

CJ ENM subsidiary Studio Dragon recently established a U.S. branch, and Hotel Del Luna is one of a number of projects that the companies are working on.

Hotel Del Luna, which was directed by Oh Chung-hwan and Kim Jung-hyun and written by Hong Jeong-eun and Hong Mi-ran, aired in 2019 on tvN and was produced by Studio Dragon. It is a fantasy drama that features an elite hotelier who becomes the manager of Hotel Del Luna, a mystical hotel that only caters to spirits at night, after stumbling upon a fateful event.

Schapker will serve as executive producer of the series along with Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Hyun Park of CJ ENM/Studio Dragon and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost of Skydance Television.

Before Altered Carbon, Schapker was a writer and co-executive producer on ABC’s Scandal. She is well known for her work on the series Alias and Fringe. She also has worked on series such as Charmed, Lost, Almost Human and served as showrunner for two seasons of Brothers & Sisters.

It is the latest U.S. adaptation of a Korean project; ABC’s The Good Doctor and TNT’s Snowpiercer also come from Korean originals.

“At its core, Hotel Del Luna is a spectacular visual fantasy grounded in a story about the importance of human connection, lost loves and unfinished business,” said Bill Bost, President of Skydance Television. “We are excited to be partnering with Alison and Studio Dragon to bring this timeless story to a global audience.”

Added Hyun Park, Head of Studio Dragon’s Global Division: “We are thrilled to have Alison lead the adaptation of Hotel Del Luna, hopefully our first of many co-development projects with Skydance. We believe Hotel Del Luna will enhance the reputation of Korean storytelling around the world by showcasing the global appeal of our local stories.”