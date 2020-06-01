Shudder Acquires Streaming Rights To Nicolas Cage Sci-Fi Horror ‘Color Out Of Space’ And Vampire Pic ‘The Shed’

EXCLUSIVE: Genre-driven streaming service Shudder has acquired exclusive North American streaming rights for both the Richard Stanley-directed sci-fi horror Color Out of Space as well as Frank Sabatella’s vampire pic The Shed. Both pics, which are from RJLE Films, are set to debut on Shudder in the U.S. Canada, UK and Ireland later this year.



“We’re thrilled to be bringing Shudder members Stanley’s masterful adaptation of one of H.P. Lovecraft’s most influential stories—as well as another unforgettable Nicolas Cage performance—and Sabatella’s inventive new take on the vampire genre,” said Shudder General Manager Craig Engler. “The first half of 2020 has been the most successful in Shudder history, and these two great films will be part of an already-strong second half of the year, alongside titles like Scare Package, The Beach House, La Llorona, Scare Me and our upcoming original documentary on the history of Queer Horror.”

In Color Out of Space, Nathan Gardner (Cage) and his family’s lives turn upside down when a meteorite lands in their front yard. He and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism that infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a living nightmare. The film was produced by Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen, Elijah Wood and Josh C. Waller of SpectreVision. The film made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival and also stars Joely Richardson and Madeleine Arthur.

The Shed, which marks writer/director Frank Sabatella sophomore feature stars Jay Jay Warren, Cody Kostro, Sofia Happonen, Frank Whaley, Siobhan Fallon Hogan and Timothy Bottoms. The movie follows Stan (Warren) and his best friend Dommer (Kostro) who have both dealt with bullies their entire lives. All of that changes when Stan discovers he has a murderous vampire living in his shed. Seeing the bloodshed and destruction the monster is capable of, Stan knows he has to find a way to destroy it — but Dommer has another plan.

The deals were negotiated by Emily Gotto for Shudder and Debra Fisher for RLJE Films.