Michael Shannon, Kate Hudson, Don Johnson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph are to star in director Michael Maren’s comedy Shriver, with Jimmi Simpson, Zach Braff, Mark Boone, Jr. and Aja Naomi King rounding out the cast.

Fortitude is launching sales this week at virtual Cannes and CAA reps domestic.

In the film, a small college, desperate to make a splash in the literary world, thinks they have found Shriver, a famous writer who has been in hiding for 20 years. Unfortunately, the person they have located is a different Shriver, a down-on-his-luck handyman who has never read a book in his life and has trouble telling the difference between his imagination and reality. With nothing to lose, this Shriver accepts the invitation to attend the college’s literary festival. There he finds himself surrounded by adoring fans, an eccentric group of writers and wannabe writers and meets a professor of English who captures his heart. But things come crashing down when the “real” writer shows up to expose him, posing a threat to the college and the reputation of the English professor.

With a screenplay by Maren, based on a novel of the same name by Chris Belden, the film is produced by CaliWood Pictures’ Jina Panebianco and Michael J. Reiser alongside Robert Ogden Barnum and Byron Wetzel with Lucas Jarach and Josh Kesselman also producing.

Wesley R. Sierk, III, John D. Straley and Joseph Panebianco are executive producing. Production is set to resume “soon after the Covid-19 shutdown”.

Maren is a journalist and screenwriter, who has written for The Village Voice, Newsweek, The Nation, The New Republic, Harper’s, GQ and The New York Times Magazine.

Shannon is repped by CAA, Wetzel Entertainment Group and Morris Yorn. Hudson is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Johnson is repped by CAA and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel. Randolph is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Lighthouse Entertainment and Maren is repped by Thruline Entertainment and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.