Showtime, Starz Offer Anti-Racism Docs For Viewing On Multiple Platforms

Peabody Award-nominated and Television Academy Honors documentary 16 Shots and director Sacha Jenkins’s Burn Motherf*cker, Burn! are being offered for free viewing on multiple platforms by Showtime.

16 Shots examines the 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke and the cover-up that ensued. Burn Motherf*cker, Burn! explores the complicated relationship between the Los Angeles Police Department and the city’s Black and minority communities.

Showtime said it was making the documentaries available in an effort to provide resources and raise awareness around the ongoing struggle against systemic racism in America.

Both are now streaming on YouTube and SHO.com, and are available to Showtime subscribers on demand. The two films will also be available across multiple television and streaming providers’ devices, websites, applications and authenticated online services and their free On Demand channels.

16 Shots is a joint production from Midnight Productions, Topic Studios, Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project. Jacqueline Soohen, Michael Bloom, Lisa Leingang, Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Ken Nolan and Brian Kenney serve as executive producers.

Burn Motherf*cker, Burn! is produced and directed by Sacha Jenkins, and executive produced by Misha Louy on behalf of Mass Appeal.

Starz has also made available a collection of programming that amplifies Black voices across Starz platforms, including the App and On-Demand without a subscription. The collection features feature films, documentary films and series that examine issues of racial inequality and injustice in America today and throughout the last century.

Beginning today, the following titles will be available on Starz platforms, App & linear: