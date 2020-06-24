ShortsTV Teams With Independent Theaters To Launch Virtual Cinema Release Series

ShortsTV has partnered with over 60 indie theaters in the U.S. and Asia to launch an initiative that will support independent theaters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The cable TV channel dedicated to short films has created an online cinema release series that will be made available to viewers starting June 26.

Each feature-length compilation of the world’s best short films will be released to audiences every two weeks on Vimeo OTT, where each theater will have their own page to distribute locally. The releases will be available to rent on-demand for three days for the cost of $7.99.

“For fifteen years, these independent theaters have been the biggest supporters of the Oscar-nominated Short Films and the nominees who made them,” said ShortsTV CEO and Founder Carter Pilcher. We are grateful for their dedication to our artform which has given these fabulous films a platform and a national audience. We are thrilled to be able to bring together great shorts once again to support independent theaters and their staff during this trying time.”

Things will kick off with One Small Step, a collection of acclaimed, uplifting and family-friendly animated short films brought to life by the latest in CGI and featuring the Oscar-winning Bear Story and Oscar nominees One Small Step, Gopher Broke and Borrowed Time. The lineup will also include Maestro, After The Rain, The Green Bird, Jubilee, Achoo, Outdoors, Voyagers, O28 and more.

For more details about the initiative and participating theaters, visit Shorts.tv.