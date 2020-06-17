‘Sherman’s Showcase’ Renewed For Season 2 At IFC, Will Simulcast On AMC In 2021

Sketch comedy series Sherman’s Showcase is returning for a second season and will be simulcast across IFC and sister network AMC.

This comes ahead of the launch of its one-hour Black History Month Spectacular, which launches on June 19.

The six-part series, which features half-hour episodes, is slated to air in 2021.

Sherman’s Showcase was created by and stars Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin. The pair exec produce alongside John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious through their Get Lifted Film Co. and Frank Scherma and Jim Bouvet of RadicalMedia and Pete Aronson.

The show features a range of sketches, cultural nostalgia, A-list guest stars and songs. The first season included guests including Common, Quincy Jones and Tiffany Haddish.

The show originally aired on IFC, but the move to put the second season on AMC as well is the latest example of the AMC Networks Group simulcasting shows across its channels.

Earlier this month, the second season of supernatural horror series series NOS4A2, starring Zachary Quinto, premiered on AMC and BBC America. The latter’s flagship series Killing Eve was also simulcast on AMC and the network has done the same thing with series including Seven Worlds, One Planet and A Discovery of Witches.

“Sherman McDaniels has been a staple in American culture for almost 50 years and shows no signs of slowing down…or aging at all,” said Salahuddin and Riddle. “We’re thrilled to return to the uniquely nerdy, quirky, silkily soulful and musical world of Sherman’s Showcase. It’s all our favorite things and now it’s on AMC and IFC. Season 2’s so big, it needs two networks.”

Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios added, “It’s rare today for a show to develop a highly passionate fanbase, get raves from critics and infiltrate popular culture. Sherman’s Showcase has done all three and we’re thrilled to put it in front of AMC audiences alongside IFC’s devoted fans. Bashir and Diallo are fantastically talented, we are all waiting with baited breath to collectively witness the continued evolution of Sherman McDaniels, American icon.”