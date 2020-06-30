Series Mania Sets Dates For 2021 Festival

Series Mania has announced that it will take place on March 19-27 in Lille, France, next year after it was forced to move online this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebration of international TV shows will stage the Series Mania Forum as part of the festival, with the formalities taking place at the Lille Grand Palais on March 23-25.

Series Mania, which was first created in 2010, added that it intends to award shows a Series Mania Label next year to develop their “notoriety and visibility.”

The festival also intends to expand its digital offering with a “networking platform” and it plans to launch a Series Mania Institute training facility in collaboration with film and TV school La Fémis.

“In recent years, we have seen a major evolution in the audiovisual fiction landscape. First, is the significant increase in the volume of series,” said Series Mania founder Laurence Herszberg.

“Second, is the emergence of new working methods resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic which have both reinforced festivals as essential events.”