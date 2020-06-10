Click to Skip Ad
Senior Executive At China’s Bona Film Group Dies At 52

Huang Wei
Huang Wei Bona Film Group

Huang Wei, vice president of Chinese major Bona Film Group, has died at the age of 52. The company posted a note on its WeChat channel confirming the news, stating that it was “mourning deeply”.

The suggestion that the executive took his own life has been spreading on social media, though this has not been confirmed. Several industry figures shared tributes to Huang Wei online, including leading filmmaker Jia Zhangke who wrote simply “film industry grief”.

Bona Film Group is a significant production, distribution and exhibition outfit in China, with recent credits including investing in Bloodshot, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Ad Astra.

Huang Wei was a leader in the cinemas wing of the company. He has been VP at Bona since 2009, and according to the company’s website he has opened close to 100 multiplex sites during his time there. Bona also has a pact with IMAX to build large-format screens in China.

