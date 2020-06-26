Sebastian Maniscalco Signs On As Exec Producer For Pat McGann’s First Stand Up Special

When you are a top-tier touring comic like Sebastian Maniscalso, your stamp of approval is important. Comedy Dynamics has a special from Pat McGann, and when they release it will be under the title Sebastian Maniscalco presents Pat McGann: When’s Mom Gonna Be Home?

It’ll be released on Comedy Dynamics network’s hybrid distribution system composed of Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play, DirecTV, Vimeo, YouTube and more on July 28, with a comedy album coming three days later on SiriusXM, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal and more.

Maniscalco, who has been transitioning to film with Green Book and The Irishman, signed on to be exec producer with Judi Marmel, Alex Goodman and Cisco Henson. The special highlights McGann’s evolution from irresponsible bachelor to an attempt to be a more responsible husband and father. This is his first comedy special.

“Pat has been opening for me for over two years now and I was immediately drawn to his comedy. He’s a Chicago guy like me and a clean comic too,” said Maniscalco. “Some comedians can be intimidated by an opener that goes out and really shines but I love it! He goes out there, kills it and gets the audience going for me. Pat makes me laugh and has from day one. The time was right for his first special and I’m proud to be part of it and share his talent with the world!”