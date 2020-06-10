Screen Media Acquires Director Andrew Traucki’s ‘Black Water: Abyss’ Thriller

Screen Media has obtained all North American rights to the survival thriller Black Water: Abyss, the Andrew Traucki-directed sequel to the 2007 horror film Black Water, which will get a day-and-date release August 7.

The pic stars Jessica McNamee, who plays Sonya Blade in the upcoming Mortal Kombat feature at New Line, Luke Mitchell from ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Amali Golden (Bloom), Benjamin Hoetjes (The Code), and Anthony J. Sharpe (Robert the Bruce).

Written by John Ridley and Sarah Smith, the plot revolves around a group of friends who explore a remote cave system deep in the forests of Northern Australia when a tropical storm hits. As rising floodwaters trap them deep below the surface, something even deadlier emerges from the darkness – killer crocodiles.

Neal Kingston, Michael Robertson, and Pam Collis produced. The deal was negotiated by Screen Media’s Seth Needle with Mike Runagall, managing director at Altitude Film Sales on behalf of the producers. Altitude is handling foreign sales and will be present at the Cannes Virtual Market in June.

Screen Media also recently picked up Roger Michell’s Blackbird drama starring Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska, and Sam Neill. The pic had its world premiere at last year’s TIFF and will be released in September.