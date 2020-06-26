Screen Gems Lands Alloy Entertainment Novel ‘Horrorscope;’ Anna Halberg & Spenser Cohen To Script

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Gems has acquired the Nicholas Adams Alloy Entertainment novel Horrorscope, and has set Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen to adapt. They are keeping the logline under wraps, but it is an elevated horror concept dealing with a dark horoscope book. After attending a horoscope party, people begin dying in ways connected to their zodiac signs. Four friends must work together to solve the mystery before their numbers are up.

Les Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton of Alloy Entertainment are producing. Michael Bitar and Lariah Perara will oversee the project for Screen Gems.

Spenser Cohen, Anna Halberg Verve

Cohen wrote Distant, which Amblin was about to put in production with Will Speck & Josh Gordon directing and Rachel Brosnahan starring, before the pandemic shuttered productions. Cohen wrapped the short film Blink, which he wrote with Halberg. They’re also writing The Wand for Amblin and Cohen previously scripted Netflix’s Extinction, the sci-fi thriller that starred Michael Peña and Lizzy Kaplan about a man whose premonitions about a deadly attack comes true when extraterrestrials attack Earth. Cohen also sold an adaptation of upcoming novel The Dark Side to ABC Signature that he’ll write with Black Label Media producing. Cohen’s also producing Fabled along with Tom Hardy and Dean Baker for Legendary TV.

The project is the first to come out of horror lab Scream Gems, a partnership between Screen Gems and Scott Glassgold’s management and production company Ground Control. Scream Gems is an initiative aimed at identifying up-and-coming director talent and develop high concept horror films through proof of concepts.

Alloy’s book to features output includes Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Halberg and Cohen are repped by Verve, Anonymous Content and McKuin Frankel.