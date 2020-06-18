‘Scoob!’, After Skipping Theaters, Hits HBO Max Next Week

Warner Bros. feature animated film Scoob! which opted to have a PVOD and digital ownership release instead of theatrical given exhibition’s shutdown during COVID-19, will stream on HBO Max on June 26, it was just announced. The pic was first scheduled for theaters on May 15 before segueing for a 48-hour rental PVOD period price of U.S. $19.99, and EST price of $24.99.

“HBO Max is the perfect home for these ‘meddling kids’ and their dog,’” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV. Scoob! tells the backstory of how these beloved friends met and formed Mystery Inc. It’s a perfect addition to our kids and family offering and will sit alongside beloved original Scooby-Doo episodes.”

Unlike Universal’s near $100M grossing (probably more now) domestic PVOD release of Trolls World Tour, no numbers were leaked out about how Scoob! did, but I heard whispers it made about 35% to 40% less than Trolls World Tour.

Even though Scoob! skipped theaters, it lined up virtual exhibition partners. If you purchased or rented Scoob! through your local movie theater’s website, well then they got a share of the video revenue (around 10%). Those partners included including B&B Theatres, Cineplex Odeon, Alamo Drafthouse, Larry H. Miller Megaplex, Marcus, National Amusements, Studio Movie Grill, Santa Rosa Entertainment, Roadhouse and Cinemagic.