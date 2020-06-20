‘Schitt’s Creek’s Daniel Levy & Annie Murphy On The Series’ Many Happy Endings – Contenders TV

Growing in popularity and acclaim every year over its six-season run, Schitt’s Creek came to a truly happy ending with its nuptials-fueled series finale in April. However, for co-creator and star Daniel Levy, real satisfaction for the Pop TV show was to be found in staying true to itself.

“Our biggest concern at the end of the day was making a first season of the show that we could be OK with if it didn’t go,” Levy said during the show’s panel at Deadline’s virtual Contenders Television event. “It was that quest for closure that was really the most important thing for us — telling the story as purely and specifically and comedically and tonally as we possibly could make it,” he added, with co-star and onscreen sister Annie Murphy joining him on the panel for a return visit to Deadline’s annual small-screen event.

“That was the goal and that was always the goal, and we were very fortunate that people really ended up responding to what we were making,” Levy says of his desire for authentic storytelling. Those stories led to the well-watched April 7 finale, which saw Levy’s David character marry boyfriend Patrick (Noah Reid) in a painstakingly planned ceremony in front of family and friends.

Co-created by Levy and his SCTV legend father Eugene Levy, the comedy stars the Levys, Murphy and Catherine O’Hara as the once-wealthy and self-absorbed Rose family, who are reduced to living in a motel in the awkwardly named town they once bought on a whim. Schitt’s Creek snagged four Emmy nominations last year, including Outstanding Comedy Series, for its penultimate season.

Backing up the high-level talent and the Roses’ journey to something slightly less self-involved is a strong supporting cast that featured Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson over a sensational run that started in 2015.

For Murphy, the years of playing fallen socialite Alexis was more than just another job. “I just think that this show has, and I think I’m allowed to say this because I didn’t write it, it transcended from a medium for good entertainment to a show that has touched people on a far more significant and personal level,” the Toronto-born actor said. “I think that’s a rarity.”

Originally commissioned by CBC, Schitt’s Creek is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin serve as executive producers. Now available on Netflix, the series is produced in association with CBC and Pop TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Late last year, Fox Television Stations acquired rights to Schitt’s Creek in a two-year deal with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, which means the often wonderfully loathsome Roses will be coming to broadcast TV eventually, too.