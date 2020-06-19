Sarcastic George Clooney To President Trump: “Thanks For Making Juneteenth Famous”

Click to Skip Ad
George Clooney had words for President Donald Trump, and sarcasm was the order of the day.

“Thank you President Trump for ‘making Juneteenth famous’ “, Clooney said in a statement. “Much like when Bull Conner made ‘Civil Rights’ famous. My family will be donating 500 thousand dollars to the Equal Justice Initiative in honor of your heroic efforts.”

Clooney’s message, and donation, came at a moment when the official end of slavery in the U.S. in 1865 is being widely celebrated Friday. And as Trump has issued Twitter warnings against potential protesters showing up for his planned weekend rally in Oklahoma, which he heralded as the kickoff for his reelection campaign. Trump advised protesters to expect harder treatment than in recent Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers who’ve been charged with murder after that appalling and shocking video was seen around the world. There were more incidents during those peaceful protests to go around.

Writing on Twitter, Trump warned what he called “protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes,” who, he said, would not be given gentle treatment if they massed in Tulsa. This was part of a Twitter torrent that included using a false video of young children to rail against media coverage of American race relations. That one was rebuked by Twitter. “Please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!” Trump wrote.

