Sarah Pinsker’s ‘A Song For A New Day’ Novel In Works As TV Series From Jason T. Reed Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Pinsker’s latest novel A Song For a New Day, winner of the 2020 Nebula Award, is in the works for the small screen. Mulan producer Jason T. Reed is developing a television series based on the novel via his Jason T. Reed Productions.

The book follows a young talent scout whose childhood was shaped by the isolation of both terror attacks and global pandemics, and her fraught relationship with an inspiring musician as they navigate a world where public gatherings are illegal and making human connections is more difficult than ever. Pinsker’s novel was published in 2019 before the current global pandemic.

Just last month, Pinsker and A Song for a New Day won the 2020 Nebula Award for Best Novel. The organization annually recognizes the best works of science fiction or fantasy published in the United States.

“Sarah has written an incredibly prescient and captivating novel,” said Reed. “Her characters are really complex; they capture both the anxiety and resilience of living in trying times. We are excited to dig deeper into the world Sarah has created and to bring this emotional and relevant story to life.”

Jessica Matthews will be developing the project on behalf of Jason T. Reed Productions.

Pinsker is also the author of over fifty works of short fiction, and her first collection, Sooner or Later Everything Falls Into the Sea, is this year’s winner of the Philip K. Dick Award. Her novelette Our Lady of the Open Road won the Nebula Award in 2016, and another novelette, In Joy, Knowing the Abyss Behind, was the Sturgeon Award winner in 2014. Her stories have been translated into Chinese, Spanish, French, and Italian, among other languages, and have been nominated for the Nebula, Hugo, Locus, Eugie, and World Fantasy Awards. Pinsker is also a singer/songwriter with three albums on various independent labels (the third with her rock band, the Stalking Horses) and a fourth in the works.

Jason T. Reed Productions is currently gearing up for the release of the live-action feature film adaptation of Mulan directed by Niki Caro, starring Yifei Liu, Jet Li, Donnie Yen and Gong Li, for The Walt Disney Company.

Most recently, Reed served as an Executive Producer on The Crossing and Of Kings and Prophets for ABC, and the Michael Bay-produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feature for Paramount Pictures. Before sequeing into producing, Reed was an Executive Vice President and General Manager at the Walt Disney Studios specializing in franchise management and international film production.

In addition to his work in film and television, Reed co-founded and serves as the publisher of Brick Moon Fiction, a media company that produces original science fiction short stories and audio dramas. He also recently launched a new company, Kid Pod Theater, that focuses on bringing high-quality family entertainment to podcasting.

Pinsker is repped by Circle of Confusion and Kim-Mei Kirtland of the Howard Morhaim Literary Agency.