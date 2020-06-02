Santa Monica & Beverly Hills Impose Curfews Again Today

Two of the Los Angeles-area cities hit by looters over the weekend again have set curfews for this afternoon and tonight. Beverly Hills will close down at 1 p.m. Tuesday, and Santa Monica will follow suit at 2 p.m.

Both curfews extend to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Westside cities were the site of protests over the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police — Beverly Hills on Saturday and Santa Monica on Sunday.

The City and County of L.A. have yet to issue curfews for Tuesday, after imposing them in previous days. Culver City, which also locked down on Monday after some looting on Sunday, also has not imposed a curfew for today.

Police form a line near Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Saturday

Protesters and agitators targeted Rodeo Drive on Saturday as the famed tony Beverly Hills street trended on Twitter and people were encouraged to go there to protest. On Sunday, there were peaceful assemblies in Santa Monica that took place as looters were hitting the Santa Monica Place shopping center and other nearby businesses. Police used teargas and fired rubber bullets at protesters near the pier around 4:30 p.m. as civil unrest engulfed the city and looting happened about a half-mile away.

In New York City, which has been rocked by vandalism and looting amid protests, has extended its 8 p.m. curfew through Sunday.