Samuel Goldwyn Picks Up Hugo Weaving Drama ‘Measure For Measure’

Samuel Goldwyn Films has taken North American rights to Paul Ireland’s feature drama Measure for Measure starring Hugo Weaving. An on-demand and digital release is planned for Sept. 4.

The Paul Ireland directed, written and produced movie is inspired by the William Shakespeare play of the same name and follows the love affair between a modern Muslim girl and a local musician against the background of racial tension and gang culture in the city’s notorious housing estate. Daniel Henshall (Okja), Harrison Gilbertson (Upgrade), Megan Smart (Breathe), and Mark Leonard Winter (The Dressmaker) also star.

Damian Hill also produced with EPs Mark Forytarz, Jeff Harrison, Ari Harrison, Keran Wicks, John Kearney, Clement Dunn, Tony Nagle, Bryce Menzies, Thea Mcleod, and Ian Kirk.

“In the current racial climate the world finds Itself, Measure for Measure becomes even more relevant to a society reaching out for love and equality,” said the filmmakers.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Stephen Kelliher of Bankside Films on behalf of the filmmakers.