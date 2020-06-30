Samantha Bee Organizes Social Media Campaign To Help Save The United States Postal Service

Samantha Bee has become the latest late-night host to help save the United States Postal Service.

The star of TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee has organized a social media campaign, #MailedIt, to encourage people to tweet at President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to save the mail service.

For every tweet, the show will buy a stamp from the USPS up to a total of 100,000. The event will launch on July 1, which is National Postal Worker Day.

This comes as the self-funded organization is facing a funding problem, having recently asked Congress for $89B.

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver, in May, similarly supported the Postal Service, releasing his own line of stamps.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, which airs on TBS on Wednesday nights, is executive produced by Samantha Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, and Pat King.

“The government is leveraging the pandemic to privatize mail deliveries,” said Samantha Bee. “President Trump and his team of vote suppressors don’t want your vote to count. He is adding the USPS to a long list of things he is afraid of, like books, stairs, and strong wind. I’m using my voice and resources to activate our fan base to enact real change because if we lose the post office I’m going to finally have to learn to use my email and I do NOT remember my password.”