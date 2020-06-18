Salma Hayek Inks First-Look Deal With HBO Max

Salma Hayek has signed a two-year first-look deal with HBO Max. As part of the pact, the actress, producer, director and Oscar nominee will first bring projects to the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service for potential development via her Ventanarosa production company. Jose Tamez, President of Ventanarosa, serves as her producing partner and Siobhan Flynn is their Head of Production & Development.

Tamez and Hayek have worked together for the past 20 years on films such as Frida, nominated for six Oscars including a lead actress nom for Hayek, Annie Award-nominated Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet and Beatriz at Dinner. Together, they produced the Emmy, Golden Globe and Peabody Award-winning TV series Ugly Betty, as well as the TV movie In The Time Of The Butterflies.

“We are delighted to welcome the exceptionally multitalented powerhouse Salma Hayek and Ventanarosa into the HBO Max family,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

Hayek won an Emmy for Best Direction of a Family Movie for the TV film The Maldonado Miracle. Her other film credits include As Luck Would Have It, Americano and Lonely Hearts. Hayek will next appear in in Marvel’s The Eternals, Lionsgate’s The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and Amazon’s Bliss.

“Ventanarosa has a history of bringing the most lively and rich stories to life and we are eager to hear all of the wonderful ideas that will be borne out of this partnership,” added Joey Chavez, executive vice president of original drama, HBO Max.

“We are thrilled to be joining HBO MAX and WarnerMedia. Their team of passionate, talented and open-minded executives are a great support in our mission to make high quality global television that explores and celebrates diversity and inclusivity,” said Hayek.

Hayek is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.