SAG-AFTRA & AMPTP Reach Tentative Deal On New Film & TV Contract

SAG-AFTRA has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP for a new film and TV contract. No details of the deal were announced. The two sides began bargaining via video teleconference on April 27. Their current contract had been set to expire on June 30.

In a joint statement, they said that “the tentative agreement will now go to the SAG-AFTRA national board of directors for review.”

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers also is in negotiations with the WGA for a new film and television contract. The WGA’s current pact, which had been set to expire on May 1, has been extended until June 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

