SAG-AFTRA Issues “Do Not Work” Order For Scott Baio-Kristy Swanson Movie It Says Failed To Follow COVID-19 And Child Actor Rules

SAG-AFTRA has pulled the plug on a movie called Courting Mom & Dad, accusing the producers of having “failed to comply with LA County Health Orders and SAG-AFTRA protocols in connection with COVID-19 as well as California regulations related to minor performers.”

The film, from Revenge Movies LLC, stars Scott Baio and Kristy Swanson as the parents of three children who seek the help of a personal injury attorney to stop their imminent divorce.

In a statement, the guild said that SAG-AFTRA members “are hereby instructed to withhold any acting services or performance of any covered work for this production until further notice from the union. Please note, accepting employment or rendering services on Courting Mom & Dad, may be considered a violation of Global Rule One. Violating this order may result in disciplinary action in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA Constitution.”

SAG-AFTRA did not elaborate on specifics about why it issued the “do not work” order.

The union’s Global Rule One, which requires members to work only for signatory companies, states that “No member shall render any services or make an agreement to perform services for any employer who has not executed a basic minimum agreement with the union, which is in full force and effect, in any jurisdiction in which there is a SAG-AFTRA national collective bargaining agreement in place.”

The production company could not be reached for comment.