Sacha Baron Cohen Crashes Right Wing Event, Leads Absurd Sing-Along

Sacha Baron Cohen is at it again. On Saturday, the comedian crashed a meeting of the Washington State Three Percenters in Olympia, Washington, leading a sing-along and generally disrupting things.

It is unclear if the appearance was yet another installment of his Who Is America? Showtime program. Cohen’s reps and Showtime have been contacted for details but have not yet responded.

Meantime, the comedian was creating his own brand of chaos at the meetup.

“Who wants to chop ‘em up like the Saudis do?” asked a bearded, overalls-wearing Cohen,

The “March For Our Rights 3” event, which counters a 2018 student-led “March For Our Lives” demonstration in the wake of the Parkland High School shooting in Florida, is pro-gun and staunchly conservative. Which is why Baron’s sing-along efforts were all the more absurd.

Before a crowd estimated at about 500 people, Cohen sang an untitled song urging listeners to attack liberals, CNN, The World Health Organization, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and “mask-wearers.”

The proposed vectors of attack were either injecting them with “the Wuhan Flu” or “chopping them up like the Saudis do.” The crowd cheered the lyrics and Cohen’s anti-Semitic taunts (the “you-know-whos”) and anti-Asian jabs (“nuke ‘em up like we used to do”).

An organizer for the event claimed that a large, late donation from California was the incentive to allow the sing-along. Cohen had his own security on hand to prevent the plug from being pulled and assure his safety once the attendees caught on to his act.

The Washington State Three Percenters denounced Cohen on their Facebook page, and Twitter eye-witnesses also took issue. .

This post is by a city council member in Yelm, Washington. Earlier this afternoon, Sacha Baron Cohen crashed the event of Washington 3% – a right-wing group of armed insurrectionists and white supremacists – in Olympia. I look forward to the video… pic.twitter.com/zilUA2zJQU — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 28, 2020