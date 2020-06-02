‘S.W.A.T.’ EPs “Frustrated, Angry, But Determined To Do Better” Examining Race & Policing Following George Floyd Death

S.W.A.T. executive producers Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan and their writers are promising “to do better” exploring themes of race and policing in minority communities in the upcoming fourth season of the CBS drama series, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

“Frustrated, angry, but determined to do better. Onscreen and off,” Thomas wrote in a message on Twitter that was retweeted by Ryan.

The tweet was accompanied by an expanded message from S.W.A.T. writers:

“When S.W.A.T. began three years ago on CBS, as writers we examined the intersection of black communities and law enforcement through the eyes of Daniel ‘condo’ Harrelson (played by Shemar Moore), an African-American cop who has one foot firmly planted in each world. Now, as real-life events continue to horrifically unfold — and additional instances of police violence have a spotlight cast on them — “We are watching… in horror and sadness along with everyone else, and we will continue to mine the truth about these issues in the writing of our upcoming season as we all work towards a fairer, better system.”

Season 3 of the police drama series ended one episode short of its intended order due to the coronavirus-related production shutdown.

Inspired by the classic television series and feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Moore as the locally born and raised sergeant tasked with running a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow and Pavun Shetty serve as executive producers. S.W.A.T. is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios.