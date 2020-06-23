EXCLUSIVE: Ruth Wilson (The Affair), Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight), and Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) are in negotiations to star in Greatest Days, the film adaptation of the hit stage musical The Band, about record-breaking UK pop group Take That.

Sierra/Affinity has come on board to handle international sales on the film and will be introducing it for the first time at this week’s Cannes virtual market. Domestic rights of the film are being handled by CAA Media Finance.

Inspired by the songs of Take That, one of the world’s biggest pop acts, the feel-good film has been developed with the support of Universal Music Group so will include a number of Take That songs. The story focuses on five schoolgirls who have the night of their lives at a concert from their favorite boy band. 25 years later their lives have changed in a myriad of ways as they reunite to reminisce about their past and discover their future.

Hit songs which will be featured in the film include “Patience,” “Back For Good,” “A Million Love Songs,” “Relight My Fire,” and “Could It Be Magic.” The group, which has sold more than 45 million records worldwide with 12 number 1 UK hits, is also in talks to pen an original song for the feel-good movie.

The film is being directed by Coky Giedroyc (How To Build A Girl), is written by Tim Firth (Calendar Girls), and choreographed by Drew McOnie. Danny Perkins (Carol) and Kate Solomon (United 93) will produce via their Elysian Film Group banner alongside Damian Jones (The Iron Lady) and his DJ Films banner. Take That, David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers will executive produce the project.

The group Take That said: “Greatest Days is a film dedicated to all those who have supported us throughout the years. It puts a mirror on our audience – it’s a celebration of our music but it’s literally all about the fans and their friendships. Our fans have been on a 30-year journey with us and we have an incredibly strong bond with them, so seeing that they will be represented on screen by such a strong, talented cast is incredibly exciting.”

Elysian Film Group’s Danny Perkins and Kate Solomon added: “It is testament to the quality of the project that it is attracting such an amazing cast and we’re delighted to be working with Sierra/Affinity to share the film with the international community at the virtual Cannes market. Take That is one of the world’s biggest musical acts whose music resonates with millions of people worldwide and we’re so fortunate to be working with them. Greatest Days is a joyous screen spectacle which will bring audiences together in the future.”

Wilson is repped by CAA, Troika, Untitled Entertainment, Relevant and Jackoway and Austen. Jumbo is represented by Curtis Brown Group, ICM, Anonymous Content and Multitude Media. Pike is represented by CAA, Magnolia Entertainment, United Agents and Prosper PR.