Russian Animation Outfit Riki Group Names New CEO

EXCLUSIVE: The Riki Group, a leader in Russia’s animation market that has been operating for 16 years, has appointed Mark Zavadskiy to the role of CEO.

He will be responsible for running the company’s business units including two animation studios, digital content production, licensing and publishing agencies. Found and majority owner Ilya Popov will remain as a General Producer and will be focusing more on the creative side of the business.

Zavadskiy was previously CEO of Alibaba’s Russian subsidiary, having worked for the Chinese company as its business development director for Russian and CIS markets. He has also served as vice president of eco-system development at Russian biggest bank Sberbank, and prior to those roles had spent 10 years in Asia.

“The company shareholders were looking for an executive with the experience in management of larger companies,” said Zavadskiy. “It is important that a visionary, who leads the creative part, works in a team with a business leader, who can make decisions based not only on creative approach, but also on the interest of the business.”

The company is also in negotiations with potential investors, including foreign partners, as it looks to further expand. It already has a partnership with Alibaba Group.

Riki Group produces animation for all age groups. Its shows have been broadcast in more than 90 countries and translated into 50 languages and dialects. It has produced more than 100 jours of animation on projects including Kikoriki, The Fixies, Pincode, BabyRiki and Tina & Tony.