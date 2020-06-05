Rupert Hine Dies: Producer For Tina Turner, Rush And Contributor To Many Soundtracks Was 72

Howard Jones said on Twitter that Hine was an “extraordinary man and one of my dearest longtime friends, my music mentor and producer, passed away in the early hours of this morning. I’m so fortunate to have spent a precious hour with him Tuesday. I will be writing about him on FB soon … luvya Roop !!”

The biggest triumph of Hine’s producing career was his work with Tina Turner on her 1984 album Private Dancer, which marked her first big success after her 1978 divorce from Ike Turner. Hine produced the Grammy-winning single Better Be Good to Me and also was a co-writer on the song I Might Have Been Queen.

He later worked with Turner on her albums Break Every Rule (1986) and Foreign Affair (1989).

Hine went on to produce Stevie Nicks’ fourth solo album, 1989’s The Other Side of the Mirror, and Rush’s 1991 album Roll the Bones and 1989’s Presto.

He also produced two benefit albums of note, the 2008 album, Songs for Tibet – The Art of Peace, and its follow-up in 2015, Songs for Tibet – The Art of Peace II.

Survivors include his wife, Fay, and a son, Kingsley. No memorial service has been set.