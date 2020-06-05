Rupert Hine Dies: Producer For Tina Turner, Rush And Contributor To Many Soundtracks Was 72

British producer and songwriter Rupert Hine, who produced Tina Turner’s 1984 comeback album Private Dancer and a host of other big names, has died. He was 72, but no details were given in the announcement by the Ivors Academy of Music Creators, where he was a board member.
Hine was a dominant producer in the 1980s and 1990s, working with Tina Turner, Rush, Stevie Nicks, the Thompson Twins, Bob Geldof, the Fixx, Suzanne Vega and Howard Jones, among others.
Hine was born on September 21, 1947 in Wimbledon, Surrey, England. He started his career as a member of the folk duo Rupert & David. He then went on to a career that included time with British group Quantum Jump. He went to producing, but later revived his solo music career.
His works appeared on soundtracks for the films Better Off Dead, Golden Eye, The Fifth Element and The Addams Family, and several television series.