‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Brings Back ‘Untucked’ Aftershow For Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: To celebrate Pride Month, Mama Ru has a gift for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars fans — she is bringing back the Untucked for season 5. VH1 has Ru-vealed that the too-much-drama-for-your-mama aftershow is returning June 5 at 9:30pm ET/PT after the premiere of All Stars — which is tonight!

This is the first time the popular aftershow has followed All Stars since season 1. Fans of the Drag Race franchise know that Untucked is where all the tea is spilled. The aftershow is a staple for seasons of the original iteration of the popular reality drag competition. For All-Stars, the drama will be turned up with Untucked as we get a front seat at a behind-the-scenes look at our favorite queens from seasons past as they throw shade as well as unseen judge moments and secret vote reveals.

In the new season of All Stars, returning queens sing, dance, sew, and lip sync for their legacy — with a twist. If you haven’t heard, RuPaul gagged us and let us know that traditional elimination rules for All Stars are suspended. At the end of each episode, RuPaul will name one top all-star queen of the week who will lip sync against a mysterious lip sync assassin from Drag Race herstory. If all-star queen works she wins a $10,000 and the power to eliminate the bottom queen of her choice. If the lip sync assassin wins, a bottom queen selected from a secret group vote gets the chop, and the $10,000 rolls over until a top all-star wins. All this is leading to the All Stars crown, a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and $100,000.

The previously announced queens competing for the crown this season are Alexis Mateo (Season 3, All Stars 1), Blair St. Clair (Season 10), Derrick Barry (Season 8), India Ferrah (Season 3), Jujubee (Season 2, All Stars 1), Mariah Paris Balenciaga (Season 3), Mayhem Miller (Season 10), Miz Cracker (Season 10), Ongina (Season 1) and Shea Couleé (Season 9).

Untucked is produced by World of Wonder Productions, with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Camilo Valdes and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers, and Ari Kolber and Kenneth Leslie serving as co-executive producers. Tim Palazzola serves as executive producer and Jen Passovoy serves as producer.