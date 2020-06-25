Ron Howard’s National Geographic Documentary ‘Rebuilding Paradise’ Gets Limited Theatrical Release July 31: Watch Trailer

National Geographic Documentary Films will release the Ron Howard-directed documentary Rebuilding Paradise in select theaters — physical and digital — on July 31 through Abramorama. The film tells the moving story of a California community ravaged by disaster that comes together to recover what was lost. The doc premiered at Sundance and was a recent selection at AFI Docs and will play next week at the Edinburgh Film Festival. Imagine Documentaries produced it. For every ticket sold, $1 will go to charities supporting the town of Paradise, California.

Said Howard: “Now more than ever, we need to remember that when people come together for the greater good we can make a positive change on our shared future. The passion and commitment of the people of Paradise, to one another and to rebuilding their community, is a reminder of the strength and resilience of the human spirit.”

On the morning of Nov. 8, 2018, a devastating firestorm engulfed the picturesque city of Paradise, California. By the time the Camp Fire was extinguished, it had killed 85 people, displaced 50,000 residents and destroyed 95% of local structures. It was the deadliest U.S. fire in 100 years — and the worst ever in California’s history. As residents faced the damage to their lives, to their homes and to more than 150,000 acres in and around their 141-year-old town, they did something amazing: They worked together to heal. The community members went on to forge a bond stronger than what they had before the catastrophe, even as their hope and spirit were challenged by continued adversity: relocations, financial crises, government hurdles, water poisoning, grief and PTSD.

Pic is produced by Brian Grazer, Howard, Xan Parker, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes; executive produced by Michael Rosenberg, Louisa Velis, Carolyn Bernstein and Ryan Harrington; co-produced by Lizz Morhaim, with cinematography by Lincoln Else; edited by M. Watanabe Milmore; and music by Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe.