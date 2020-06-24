We’re The Millers and American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts is attached to star with UK comedian Jack Whitehall in Robots, a comedy feature in which a womanizer and a gold digger learn humanity when forced to team up and pursue robot doubles of themselves.

Anthony Hines will direct the film, which Rocket Science is launching international sales on at the Cannes virtual market now underway. CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing, reps domestic distribution rights.

Borat and Ali G writer Ant Hines and Casper Christensen penned the screenplay, which is based on the short story by science-fiction writer Robert Sheckley. Charles and Elaine, who trick people into relationships with illegal robot doubles of themselves, unwittingly use the scam on each other. Their robot doubles fall in love and elope, forcing Charles and Elaine to team up to hunt them down before the authorities discover their secret.

Stephen Hamel (Passengers), who developed the project under his Company Films banner, and Cassian Elwes (Mudbound) at Elevated, are producing.

“This project combines two of the genres I enjoy the most – sci-fi and comedy,” Hamel said. “It’s outrageously hysterical while providing unexpectedly sweet affirmations of our need for love and connection with each other. If two robots can fall in love, why can’t we!? Ant Hines is a powerhouse of talent and together with the dream team of Emma Roberts and Jack Whitehall, I couldn’t be more enthused.”

Added Elwes: “Ant and Casper have written one of the funniest scripts I’ve read in a while. Bringing in Jack Whitehall and Emma Roberts to star is a stroke of genius as they will be fantastic together. It’s very exciting to work on such an original film.”

Roberts is repped by CAA and Sweeney Entertainment, Whitehall with CAA and United Agents. Hines and Christensen are repped by ICM Partners.