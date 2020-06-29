Robert De Niro Comedy ‘The War With Grandpa’ Eyes Fall Wide Release Via 101 Studios

101 Studios will release the Robert De Niro family comedy The War With Grandpa on Sept. 18 wide in conjunction with financier Brookdale Studios.

Marro Media Company financed and produced the Tim Hill (The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run) directed movie based on the children’s fiction novel of the same name by Robert Kimmel Smith. Ingenious and Joe Gelchion of Tri-G provided additional financing and serve as the picture’s executive producers. Pic was written by Matt Ember and Tom Astle (Home, Epic, Get Smart) and features the original song “Point of War” by cast member Laura Marano (Disney’s Austin & Ally).

The War With Grandpa follows Peter (Oakes Fegley) and his Grandpa Jack (Robert De Niro). The two used to be very close but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. But Grandpa doesn’t give up easily, and it turns into an all-out war between the two. Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Eugene Levy and Rob Riggle also star.

The War With Grandpa is currently scheduled to open on the same weekend as 20th Century Studios/Disney’s prequel The King’s Man.

“The War With Grandpa is a labor of love because the book was read and pitched to me by my then eight year old son, Tre. This film is a true family affair,” said Rosa Peart, Producer and Co-Founder of Marro Media Company. “We wanted to make a film where everyone of all ages can watch and enjoy. We are very excited, to introduce the next generation of kids to a once in a generation actor…Mr. De Niro.”

“Brookdale is thrilled that our inaugural release is The War with Grandpa,” said Marvin Peart, CEO of Brookdale Studios. “With laughs from start to finish and a remarkable cast led by Robert De Niro, this film is the ultimate family film that we can’t wait for audiences everywhere to see.”

“As theaters are coming back online, we are very excited to release a film that the whole family can attend,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. “In fact, what drew us in most to the project is the universal family themes. The film chronicles the always tumultuous, but loving family dynamics—themes that will resonate with everyone.”

The deal for Marro and Brookdale Studios was handled by Schuyler Moore of Greenberg Glusker. Leif Cervantes de Reinstein from Sheppard Mullin handled the deal on behalf of 101 Studios.