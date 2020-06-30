Carl Reiner Remembered: “He Was My Guiding Light” Says Son Rob Reiner

Hollywood is mourning the loss of comedy legend Carl Reiner, who died Monday night of natural causes at his Beverly Hills home at the age of 98.
His son, Rob Reiner, wrote on Twitter, “Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”
Alan Alda wrote,”His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl.”
“Condolences to the family of Carl Reiner,” William Shatner tweeted. “From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for the Dick Van Dyke show, Carl was a master at his craft. I knew him only peripherally but it was a pleasure to have known him.”
Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal wrote, “Farewell to a King of Comedy, dear friend, father figure, and Gentleman Genius. I love you Carl. Love to your family, all your friends, and students.”
Mia Farrow shared a remembrance on Twitter, writing, “We lost a person who gave us great times-countless laughs. He was brilliant. And kind. I met him only once but will never forget his gentle thoughtfulness. He was with us through good times and hard times. Thank you Carl Reiner. His memory will be a blessing.”
