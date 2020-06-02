‘Riverdale’ Star Vanessa Morgan Voices Frustration Over “How Black People Are Portrayed In Media”

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan is speaking up about the portrayal of African Americans in media.

The actress, who plays Toni Topaz on the popular CW series, posted a note on Twitter that read, “Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people. Tired of us also being used as sidekick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show.”

She captioned the note with “I’m not being Quite anymore #BlackLivesMatter.”

Today, in response to a commenter that said: “imagine they’re getting so much more bang for their buck bc ur part of an lgbt storyline too, double the diversity – DOUBLE UR PAYCHECK IMO.” Morgan followed up with “Lmao too bad I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least… girl i could go on for days.”

In another tweet, Morgan clarified, “My role on Riverdale has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends. They don’t write the show. So no need to attack them, they don’t call the shots & I know they have my back.”

Morgan joined the series as a recurring character in season 2 and was upped to series regular by the next season. She became the only black series regular after Ashleigh Murray, who played Josie McCoy, transited to CW’s Katy Keene after the 3rd season.

Recently, Morgan defended her former co-star McCoy, who was accused of being a diva during her time on the show.

“You don’t know what the fuck your talking about and don’t talk about my friend like that. Another thing i hate BLACK women being called DIVAS for sticking up for themselves. Maybe the show should write for her like the white characters. You picked the wrong day get off my page.”

See the tweets below.

Lmao too bad I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least 😂👏🏽 girl i could go on for days 🐸 — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 2, 2020