Rick Riordan Slams ‘Percy Jackson’ Movies But Remains Optimistic About Disney+ Series Adaptation

Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan is looking forward to Disney+’s upcoming series adaptation of his beloved YA fantasy series, and making clear he is not a fan of the previous film adaptations. Riordan shared his thoughts with fans today on Twitter.

“I still have not seen the movies, and don’t plan on ever doing so,” Riordan tweeted. “I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story. I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I’m just sorry they got dragged into that mess.”

He continued, “Well, to you guys, it’s a couple hours’ entertainment. To me, it’s my life’s work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah. But it’s fine. All fine. We’re gonna fix it soon.”

Disney+ announced in May that it was developing a Percy Jackson series adaptation.

“We are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one,” Riordan tweeted at the time. He also assured fans that he and his wife, Becky, would be involved “in person in every aspect of the show.”

No further details about the series have been revealed but we hear it is being produced by Fox 21 TV Studios and centers on a teenager who discovers he’s the descendant of a Greek god and sets out on an adventure to settle an on-going battle between the gods.

Many fans weren’t pleased with the films, along with Riordan. The first film, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010), was directed by Chris Columbus, and was released on February 12, 2010. The second installment, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, was originally intended to be released in March 2013 but was instead pushed back to August 7, 2013, and was directed by Thor Freudenthal. The films grossed nearly $430 million at the worldwide box office.

