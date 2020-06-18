Revry Teams With Littlstar For First LGBTQ+ Virtual Reality Channel

Just in time for Pride, Revry, the first LGBTQ+ virtual cable network has partnered with Littlstar to launch the very first queer VR streaming channel.

The news comes after Revry announced that they will continue a major distribution expansion across virtual cable and OTT both domestically and internationally. The new channel will be on the Littlstar platform and provide viewers with an exclusive and unparalleled virtual experience.

“Littlstar is excited to partner with Revry to redefine how LGBTQ+ audiences view content,” said Tony Mugavero, CEO & Co-Founder of Littlstar. He adds that viewers can interact with each other remotely in virtual reality. If there is no VR headset available they can live stream it directly to their TV via PlayStation 4.

He adds, “We are combining immersive and traditional streaming in ways that have never been done before, and we’re thrilled to be doing that with Revry.”

“Revry is thrilled to partner with Littlstar and bring much-needed virtual reality to our queer global community, especially for Pride,” said Revry’s LatinX CBO/Co-Founder Christopher J. Rodriguez. “Since COVID, Pride festivals and LGBT film festivals have had to cancel, postpone, or limit their events. Our partnership with Littlstar gives our community the chance to experience a common virtual environment and celebrate Pride together!”

Littlstar is the largest global platform dedicated to immersive virtual and augmented reality content and is one of the most used non-gaming applications on the PlayStation 4 with plans to roll out the content to other major devices later this year.