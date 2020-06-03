‘Resident Evil’ Producer Constantin Hires Netflix Director Of Public Policy Katharina Hiersemenzel

Netflix’s Director Of Global Public Policy Katharina Hiersemenzel has joined Constantin Film’s legal department.

In the newly created position of Senior Vice President Public Policy, she will primarily oversee “film industry associations for Constantin Film with a particular focus on the further development of copyright and the EU laws that govern it”.

Hiersemenzel will report to Gero Worstbrock, Managing Director and Head of

Legal and Business Affairs. The department reports to Martin Moszkowicz, CEO of Constantin Film.

Hiersemenzel studied law at the LMU in Munich and specializes in copyright law. She has worked as an attorney and in house at companies including Helkon Media, SKW Schwarz, Da Vinci Media and the Motion Picture Association (MPAA).

Movies in production for Constantin include Dragon Rider and The Dog Stars. In the works are a Resident Evil TV series with Netflix and female superhero pic Danger Girl.