North Carolina Governor: Scaled Down Republican National Convention Is A “Necessity”

The Republican National Convention planned for August in Charlotte will have to be scaled down with “fewer people, social distancing and face coverings,” the governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, told the party.

Cooper, a Democrat, wrote in a letter to Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel that “the people of North Carolina do not know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August, so planning for a scaled down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity.”

McDaniel had demanded a “full convention,” with some 19,000 people gathered in the city’s Spectrum Center, a prospect that already had received some pushback from Cooper. In his letter, he indicated that he had spoken to her and President Donald Trump about it on Friday night, and they wanted him to guarantee a “full arena.”

The convention is planned for August 25-27. Democrats already have pushed back their convention to August 17-20 in Milwaukee because of the coronavirus crisis, and have indicated that the event would likely need to be scaled back out of concerns over the coronavirus.

The RNC has not said what it plans to do about the event if they are prevented from holding the full-scale spectacle of cycles past. The convention will be more of a coronation for Trump as the nominee, as he has gone through the primaries with no serious challengers, but a smaller event will likely change the nature of TV coverage.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, told reporters on Tuesday that no decision has been made on the convention, but Trump wants to keep in Charlotte.

In a May 25 tweet, Trump demanded an answer from Cooper on whether the RNC would be allowed to fully occupy the arena space. “If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do.”