Reel Suspects Boards Uruguayan Horror ‘Al Morir La Matinee’ Ahead Of Cannes Virtual Marche

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based sales co Reel Suspects has added Uruguay-Argentina horror Al Morir La Matinee (English title TBD) to its line-up ahead of the Cannes Virtual Marche.

Directed by Maximiliano Contenti, the Spanish-language movie is set in a Montevideo movie theatre (remember those?), following events after a silent killer enters the venue’s final screening. The young girl in charge of the screening will have to face the threat to save her life and that of the present audience. Luciana Grasso and Ricardo Islas lead the cast.

Contenti has directed several shorts and docs, and has been running his Uruguay-based production outfit Yukoh Films since 2013. He is also currently in production on music documentary Hot Club Of Montevideo.

Retina was written by Manuel Facal and produced by Contenti with Lucia Gaviglio, Alina Kaplan, Daniel Pensa and Miguel Rocca.

Reel Suspects will also be continuing sales efforts on titles including My Name Is Baghdad, which won the Grand Prix of the Generation 14plus International Jury at this year’s Berlinale.