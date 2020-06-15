Red Arrow Studios International Hires Joel Denton As Acting Chief

Joel Denton is returning to Love Is Blind production group Red Arrow Studios to temporarily run its sales house following Bo Stehmeier’s decision to leave.

Denton was a co-founder and managing director of Red Arrow between 2011 and 2013, and will now come back to the company as acting president of Red Arrow Studios International.

During his time away from the ProSiebenSat.1-owned production group, Denton worked as the managing director of international content sales and partnerships at A+E Networks for three years from 2014.

James Baker, president and co-CEO of Red Arrow Studios, said: “His experience of international television and distribution will prove invaluable whilst we navigate one of the biggest social and economic challenges of modern times.”

Stehmeier is leaving later this year to rejoin Off The Fence, the Dutch producer and distributor acquired by ZDF Enterprises last year, as co-CEO.