Quiver Distribution Lands Action Thriller ‘Money Plane’ Starring Adam Copeland & Kelsey Grammer

EXCLUSIVE: Quiver Distribution has secured the North American distribution rights to Money Plane, the Andrew Lawrence-helmed action starring WWE Superstar Adam “Edge” Copeland, Denise Richards, Thomas Jane, and Emmy award winner Kelsey Grammer. Co-written by Lawrence and Tim Schaaf, the film will fly into digital platforms on July 10.

The plot follows Jack Reese (Copeland), a professional thief who’s $40 million in debt. Underworld kingpin Darius Emmanuel Grouch (Grammer) offers to forgive his debt if Reese will commit one final heist – rob a futuristic airborne casino filled with the world’s most dangerous criminals. If he fails, his family’s lives are on the line.

Lawrence also co-stars along with Katrina Norman and Patrick Lamont Jr.

President of Taylor & Dodge’s Tyler W. Konney and Richard Switzer, who previously collaborated on Black Water, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren, produced the pic. The rights deal was negotiated by Quiver’s Larry Greenberg with Konney.

“Money Plane is the perfect thrill ride for all of us cooped up at home,” said Berry Meyerowitz, co-president of Quiver. “We look forward to bringing to audiences this fun and exciting throwback to the great action movies of the 90’s.”

“Quiver has assembled an experienced, insightful and positive team with the agility and relationships to win in the new paradigm of domestic distribution,” said Konney. “We could not be more confident in working with the right partner to bring Money Plane to audiences that will love it.”