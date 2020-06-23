Click to Skip Ad
‘Punk’d’ & ‘Singled Out’ Renewed For Second Seasons By Quibi

Punk'd Singled Out
Quibi

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has picked up second seasons of the popular MTV franchises Punk’d, produced and hosted by Chance the Rapper, and Singled Out, hosted by Keke Palmer and co-host Joel Kim Booster, for premiere on the shortform video platform later this year.

Watch the Season 2 announcement for Punk’d and Singled Out trailer below.

Each episode of prank series Punk’d, from STX Entertainment in association with MTV Studios, dares to go where no show has gone before. Led by Chance the Rapper, Season 2 will pick up with its A-list pranks, which featured Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Adam Devine, Migos, Addison Rae, Liza Koshy, and more in its first season. Celebrity participants for the second installment will be announced later.

In Season 2 of dating game show Singled Out, from MTV Studios, hosts Palmer and Booster will continue to make love connections for a new generation of daters of all genders and sexual preferences.

Punk’d is produced by STX Entertainment in association with MTV Studios and executive produced by Chance the Rapper and Jason Goldberg. Singled Out is produced by MTV Studios.

The original Punk’d, created by Ashton Kutcher and Jason Goldberg, with Kutcher serving as producer and host, first aired on MTV in 2003.

Singled Out originally aired from 1995-98 on MTV, first hosted by Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy. Carmen Electra took over for then-sitcom-bound McCarthy about halfway through the show’s run. Punk’d ran on MTV from 2002-07, with original seasons also in 2012 and 2015.

