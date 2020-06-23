Annie Lennox, Kristin Chenoweth And Kelly Clarkson Among Performers For Project Angel Food Telethon

Project Angel Food has lined up a list of performers including Annie Lennox, Kristin Chenoweth and Kelly Clarkson for a telethon this Saturday, with Eric McCormack, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jessica Holmes hosting.

Lead With Love: Project Angel Food Emergency Telethon will air from 7 PM to 9 PM PT on KTLA 5 in Los Angeles and stream live on the channel’s website and on the Project Angel Food page.

The goal is to raise $500,000 to support Project Angel Food’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, set up for increased needs due to the coronavirus. In the past two months, the organization has gone from serving 1,600 people a day, to serving 2,000 people a day.

Also scheduled to perform are CeeLo Green, Deborah Cox and Billy Idol, and the event will include appearances by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Elton John, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sharon Stone and Marie Osmond and others. (See below).

Related Story 'One World' Concert Review: Rolling Stones & Beyoncé Hit High Notes At Multi-Network Show For COVID-19 Frontline Workers

Founded in 1989 during the AIDS crisis, Project Angel Food medically tailored meals to people with life-threatening illnesses, including those who are at high risk for COVID-19.

“This event will blend the best nostalgic elements from the Jerry Lewis Telethon with the modern virtual fundraisers of today,” Project Angel Food executive director Richard Ayoub said in a statement.

With a mix of in-studio and virtual appearances, the telethon also will include a live phone bank where callers can talk to celebrity guests, including Jonathan Adams, Joely Fisher, Rachel Lindsay, Peter Porte, Charlie Carver, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Lawrence Zarian, Sasha Roiz, and Lauren Tom. The event is being presented by City National Bank, and executive producer is Brad Bessey. Lisa Foxx will serve as announcer and auctioneer Gabriel Butu will be the money man.

More information on the event and how to donate is here.

Others scheduled to appear include Zachary Levi, Pauley Perrette, Marianne Williamson, John Goodman, Valerie Bertinelli, Marlee Matlin, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Olivia Newton-John, Kelly Osbourne, Margaret Cho, Charo, Danny Trejo, Matt Bomer, Cheryl Tiegs, Deborah Cox, Tyler Henry, Carson Kressley, Eileen Davidson, Chrissy Metz, Sandra Lee, Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin, Jimmy Smits, Victoria Principal, Yvette Nicole Brown, Eileen Davidson, Loni Love, Chaz Dean, Sasha Alexander, Ron Cey and Josh Flagg.