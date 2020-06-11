Production Guild Of Great Britain Names Lyndsay Duthie As CEO

The Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB) has appointed Lyndsay Duthie as its new CEO.

The guild reps more than 1,000 members across the UK, including workers in production office, production accounts, location management, VFX, post-production or assistant directing roles.

During the coronavirus, the guild has been consulting with production industry bodies such as Pact and unions such as BECTU to shape the back-to-work safety guidelines. You can read those here.

The PGGB also works with companies including Netflix, Warner Bros and Disney to deliver training schemes to help meet the increasing demand for production talent on British shores – as the growth in inward investment has boomed, there have been fears of a talent shortage with many established crew signed up for long-running shoots.

Duthie has 20 years’ experience in the sector as an educator, TV exec and broadcaster and has worked for the BBC, ITV, C4, C5, Sky and Discovery. She spent ten years at ITV before moving to Endemol and then setting up her own company Ice Blue Media. She will take up her new role in August, with previous CEO Alison Small stepping down then to take up a new role as UK Production Training Manager for Netflix.

“I’m delighted to announce Lyndsay as our new CEO. An established voice in our sector with a wealth of experience in producing, education and training, she has worked with many of the stakeholders that we partner closely with, including the BFI, Pact, ScreenSkills and the NFTS,” said Alex Boden, Chair of the Production Guild of Great Britain. “Lyndsay will pick up the reins at a crucial time as together the industry rises to the challenge of restarting production. I have no doubt she’ll do a fantastic job of ensuring PGGB continues its strong track record of support for those behind the camera, especially as we respond to the realities of the production workplace post Covid-19.”

“I am thrilled to be joining The Production Guild as CEO, particularly at this incredibly important moment in film and television history as we reimagine the production landscape,” added Duthie. “By nature as production professionals we are problem solvers, so I know that we will find innovative ways together to future-proof our industry and continue the success of British film and television production. I very much look forward to the challenge ahead.”