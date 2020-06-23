Oscar-Nominated Producer Ross Katz Launches Sui Generis Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar nominee Ross Katz (In the Bedroom, Lost in Translation) has launched Los Angeles-based Sui Generis Pictures, which will initially focus on feature films but eventually expand into short- and long-form documentaries, unscripted, narrative and limited series.

“The company will engage in both long-term and fast-track development, as well as diving into projects that are nearly ready to shoot,” said Katz, who previously was at SK Global. “I’m using this rare, surreal time to get material on the runway. So, when it’s deemed safe to shoot, I will find myself back on set.”

He continued, “After spending a valuable year at SK Global, where I was inspired by the vision, ambition, and ingenuity of the company, I felt it was the right time to pay homage to the mythical New York company that launched my career, Good Machine. I intend to render material under the same philosophies I learned from visionary leaders David Linde, James Schamus and Ted Hope. They felt a producer should not be either creative or physical; they should be both, and I am certainly an immersive producer.”

The new company will not be genre-specific when it comes to projects. Sui Generis will offer the opportunity to make film and television in new areas including horror, comedy, documentary and prestige dramas.

In addition to receiving Best Picture nominations for the aforementioned In the Bedroom and Lost in Translation), Katz wrote, directed, and executive produced HBO’s Taking Chance starring Kevin Bacon. This marked his directorial debut and was honored with DGA and WGA awards. His other credits include Reservoir Dogs, Trick, In the Bedroom and Marie Antoinette. On the TV side, Katz executive produced three films for HBO including My Dinner with Herve starring Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan, as well as The Laramie Project and Taking Chance. He also served as executive producer of the Kyra Sedgwick-directed Story of a Girl.

Katz is repped by attorney Joe Dapello of Schreck, Rose.