‘Prodigal Son’ Star Tom Payne Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Payne, star of Fox’s drama Prodigal Son, has signed with UTA. The actor will be repped by the agency across all areas.

The move comes as he prepares for the second season of Prodigal Son, the crime drama he stars in alongside Michael Sheen. He plays Malcolm Bright, the son of notorious serial killer The Surgeon, played by Sheen.

Prior to Prodigal Son, Payne starred as Jesus Monroe on The Walking Dead, where he debuted during Season 6 of the AMC zombie drama. He also starred as Leon Micheaux in HBO’s Luck from creators Michael Mann and David Milch, and opposite Tom Hardy in ITV’s Wuthering Heights miniseries.

The British actor got his start on BBC drama Waterloo Road and played iconic soccer player George Best in the BBC’s Best: His Mother’s Son.

On the feature side, he made his debut in Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day opposite Amy Adams and Frances McDormand. He also starred in The Physician opposite Stellan Skarsgard and Ben Kingsley.

Payne, previously repped by Paradigm, continues to be represented by Beth Holden-Garland at Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Oriana Elia at Curtis Brown in the UK and Fred Toczek at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.

