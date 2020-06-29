Priya Satiani Joins 360 As Manager/Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Priya Satiani has become a manager at Management 360, moving from Grandview. She will be bringing all her clients with her. Satiani’s list includes Jonathan Majors, (The Last Black Man In San Francisco), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Jesse Williams (The Cabin In The Woods), Taylour Paige (Zola), Chinonye Chukwu (wrote/directed Clemency and Americanah), Ser’Darius Blain (The Big Leap, Jumanji), Seychelle Gabriel (The Last Airbender), David Rysdahl (Nine Days), Dina Shihabi (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Lamorne Morris (Game Night), Storm Reid (A Wrinkle In Time), Cleopatra Coleman (Now Apocalypse), Eddie Huang (Fresh Off The Boat), Madeleine Madden (Wheel Of Time), Ravi Patel (Pursuit of Happyness), Fernanda Andrade (NeXt), Cornelius Smith Jr (Scandal), Sarah Yarkin, Devere Rogers, Elle Lorraine (Bad Hair), Parveen Kaur (Manifest), Wade Allain Marcus (Insecure), Priyanka Bose (Wheel Of Time) and more.

Said the Management 360 partners: “We at 360 have long admired Priya’s taste, integrity & excellence. We’re thrilled to welcome her as a colleague and excited to work with her and her talented clients.”

Satiani’s exit was an amicable one, as the Grandview partners also offered a statement: “Priya is an incredible manager, and has built an exceptional roster of artists. We wish her all the best, and look forward to working with her in a new capacity as she joins our friends at 360.”