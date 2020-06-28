President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump is once again visiting his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA today, getting in a few swings at the little white ball.

But before he departed for the links, he tweeted out some swings at Joe Biden, his likely opponent in the forthcoming presidential election, calling him by a new nickname and denigrating his IQ and previous interactions with Russia.

The Commander-in-Tweet also denied knowledge of incidents suggested by a New York Times report about a bounty placed by Russian soldiers on British and American troops in Afghanistan.

Finally, a day after tweeting out a long list of people being sought by law authorities for vandalism in the recent uprisings, Trump also mentioned his new executive order on vandalism of federal monuments. He claimed the order has stopped the widespread assaults on statues and buildings under threat of a long prison sentence.

We’ll update as more communications roll in later today. The tweetstorm so far:

THE VAST SILENT MAJORITY IS ALIVE AND WELL!!! We will win this Election big. Nobody wants a Low IQ person in charge of our Country, and Sleepy Joe is definitely a Low IQ person! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

The Fake News @ nytimes must reveal its “anonymous” source. Bet they can’t do it, this “person” probably does not even exist! https://t.co/pdg4AjybOG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

Have a good time this morning at First Baptist Dallas Church. The wonderful Pastor @robertjeffress will be joined by our GREAT @VP Mike Pence! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

Since imposing a very powerful 10 year prison sentence on those that Vandalize Monuments, Statues etc., with many people being arrested all over our Country, the Vandalism has completely stopped. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

Corrupt Joe Biden has confirmed that he “would give UNLIMITED Healthcare to Illegal Immigrants”. This would break our system and bring millions of people to the USA. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

Funny to see Corrupt Joe Biden reading a statement on Russia, which was obviously written by his handlers. Russia ate his and Obama’s lunch during their time in office, so badly that Obama wanted them out of the then G-8. U.S. was weak on everything, but especially Russia! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020