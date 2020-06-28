President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump is once again visiting his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA today, getting in a few swings at the little white ball.
But before he departed for the links, he tweeted out some swings at Joe Biden, his likely opponent in the forthcoming presidential election, calling him by a new nickname and denigrating his IQ and previous interactions with Russia.
The Commander-in-Tweet also denied knowledge of incidents suggested by a New York Times report about a bounty placed by Russian soldiers on British and American troops in Afghanistan.
Finally, a day after tweeting out a long list of people being sought by law authorities for vandalism in the recent uprisings, Trump also mentioned his new executive order on vandalism of federal monuments. He claimed the order has stopped the widespread assaults on statues and buildings under threat of a long prison sentence.
We’ll update as more communications roll in later today. The tweetstorm so far:
