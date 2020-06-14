President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump, fresh off a Saturday address to the West Point Military Academy graduates, is celebrating his 74th birthday today, and the salutes are pouring in online.

Today’s early tweetstorm focused on those occasions, as the Commander-in-Tweet retweeted the online congratulations for his birthday and praises for his West Point speech.

But he also slipped in a note from a Friday MSNBC interview with film director Michael Moore, who is known as one of the few liberal commentators to correctly predicte Trump’s 2016 presidential victory. This time, the Cassandra of political punditry is again warning that Democrats should not underestimate Trump’s support.

We’ll have more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far: