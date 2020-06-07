Things have apparently simmered down in Washington, DC, but things are heating up in President Donald Trump’s Sunday tweetstorm.
The Commander-in-Tweet responded to General Colin Powell’s attacks on him, terming him “a real stiff,” among other descriptors, and reminding of Powell’s claims of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.
He also positioned Joe Biden and his “radical” Democrats as an advocate of defunding the police.
Amid the rhetoric, there was also news that the National Guard would be standing down in Washington, DC after several nights of protests.
We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
Things have apparently simmered down in Washington, DC, but things are heating up in President Donald Trump’s Sunday tweetstorm.
The Commander-in-Tweet responded to General Colin Powell’s attacks on him, terming him “a real stiff,” among other descriptors, and reminding of Powell’s claims of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.
He also positioned Joe Biden and his “radical” Democrats as an advocate of defunding the police.
Amid the rhetoric, there was also news that the National Guard would be standing down in Washington, DC after several nights of protests.
We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.